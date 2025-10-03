Previous
Sunset over Lake Erie at Lorain, Oh. by ggshearron
Sunset over Lake Erie at Lorain, Oh.

Can you see the two eyes like I do?
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Leslie ace
Nice
October 4th, 2025  
