Photo 2315
Mom and Dad, with a very young baby, enjoy dinner on the patio in Westerville, at Highbanks Brewery.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
4206
photos
112
followers
52
following
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2
365: from 2019-2025
NIKON Z6_3
3rd October 2025 7:39pm
b&w
black
white
street
photography
&
ohio
westerville
