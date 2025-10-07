Previous
Taking a selfie on the street at Easton Towne Center by ggshearron
Photo 2318

Taking a selfie on the street at Easton Towne Center

I neglected including the actual phone in the pic, but she had it propped up on the outside of the window to her left.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful outfit. Is she admiring herself in the window reflection?
October 8th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@shutterbug49 Uhhhh.....yes she is!
October 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact