Previous
Photo 2318
Taking a selfie on the street at Easton Towne Center
I neglected including the actual phone in the pic, but she had it propped up on the outside of the window to her left.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
2
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4209
photos
113
followers
52
following
635% complete
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
1st October 2025 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
street
,
photography
,
center
,
woman
,
hour
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
easton
,
towne
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful outfit. Is she admiring herself in the window reflection?
October 8th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@shutterbug49
Uhhhh.....yes she is!
October 8th, 2025
