Her exitement over her catch is ... less than overwhelming, I'd say! by ggshearron
Her exitement over her catch is ... less than overwhelming, I'd say!

15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Dorothy ace
Maybe she doesn’t like touching it? Great photo.
October 16th, 2025  
