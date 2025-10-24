Sign up
Previous
Photo 2333
Portrait - Neighbor Tim
He can usually be counted on to smoke some ribs, pork or chicken for many of the gatherings we have in our condo association. He actually won the chili cookoff two years ago as well!
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments: 1
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
19th September 2025 10:57am
Tags
street
,
photography
,
bike
,
electric
,
bicycle
,
neighbor
Rick
ace
Great shot. Nice that he's not shy about having pictures made. :-)
October 25th, 2025
