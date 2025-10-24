Previous
Portrait - Neighbor Tim by ggshearron
Photo 2333

Portrait - Neighbor Tim

He can usually be counted on to smoke some ribs, pork or chicken for many of the gatherings we have in our condo association. He actually won the chili cookoff two years ago as well!
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
639% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot. Nice that he's not shy about having pictures made. :-)
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact