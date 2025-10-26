Sign up
Previous
Photo 2335
A change is coming
Finally, my favorite tree begins the annual show of color brought about by the cooler days and nights
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
4
3
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4236
photos
112
followers
52
following
639% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd October 2025 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
yellow
,
color
,
fall
Dorothy
ace
It’s wonderful!
October 27th, 2025
Janis
I love it!!😃🍁🍁
October 27th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely fall image
October 27th, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely.
October 27th, 2025
