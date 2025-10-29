Previous
Not reality by ggshearron
Photo 2339

Not reality

This is a composite of a shot that I took of my sister a couple of weeks ago, while up on Lake Erie, inserted against an art installation and building in our Short North Arts District.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
640% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact