Organ Detail by ggshearron
Organ Detail

"Whosoever offereth praise glorifieth Me."
View of organ pipes in a church on the National Historic Registry
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Rick ace
Cool looking pipes for the organ. Great shot.
November 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of symmetry...
November 1st, 2025  
