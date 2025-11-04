Sign up
Photo 2345
Inside chapel @ Kenyon College in Gambier, Oh
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
1
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
4251
photos
113
followers
52
following
642% complete
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
17th October 2025 2:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
glass
,
chapel
,
ohio
,
pews
,
stained
,
candlesticks
,
gambier
gloria jones
ace
A wonderful capture.
November 5th, 2025
