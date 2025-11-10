Previous
And so it begins......winter weather by ggshearron
And so it begins......winter weather

10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Glover Shearron

ace
@ggshearron

gloria jones ace
Wonderful winter scene
November 11th, 2025  
narayani ace
What an idyllic scene (from someone who’s in 33 degree heat)
November 11th, 2025  
Brian ace
Post card perfect 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
November 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such an idyllic winter scene and capture, beautiful soft snow and reflections.
November 11th, 2025  
