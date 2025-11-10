Sign up
Previous
Photo 2351
And so it begins......winter weather
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
4
3
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4260
photos
113
followers
52
following
644% complete
View this month »
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
Latest from all albums
388
2347
2348
389
2349
310
2350
2351
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
10th November 2025 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
reflections
,
pond
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful winter scene
November 11th, 2025
narayani
ace
What an idyllic scene (from someone who’s in 33 degree heat)
November 11th, 2025
Brian
ace
Post card perfect 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
November 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such an idyllic winter scene and capture, beautiful soft snow and reflections.
November 11th, 2025
