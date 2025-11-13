Previous
Left side of the front of our condo after first snow by ggshearron
Photo 2354

Left side of the front of our condo after first snow

13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Danette Thompson ace
Nice! Actually looks like a greeting card.
November 14th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like a lot of snow. Beautiful capture with the bits of color accents.
November 14th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@danette @shutterbug49 You just made my wife very happy!
November 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture and pops of color...Love Old Glory :)
November 14th, 2025  
