Previous
Photo 2354
Left side of the front of our condo after first snow
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
4
2
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Tags
snow
,
home
,
flag
,
winter
,
stripes
,
stars
,
&
,
pumpkin
,
mums
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice! Actually looks like a greeting card.
November 14th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a lot of snow. Beautiful capture with the bits of color accents.
November 14th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@danette
@shutterbug49
You just made my wife very happy!
November 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture and pops of color...Love Old Glory :)
November 14th, 2025
