Photo 2357
Transition between golden and blue hours
Shot along the riverfront in our downtown area. The white building with the golden lights is the Ohio Supreme Court building
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Tags
street
,
photography
,
golden
,
tower
,
hour
,
ohio
,
lincoln
,
columbus
,
riverfront
,
leveque
gloria jones
ace
Great composition
November 17th, 2025
