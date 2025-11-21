Previous
Uptown intersection from the driver's seat by ggshearron
Photo 2362

Uptown intersection from the driver's seat

Yeah.....I had just visited my favorite donut shop (with the purple awnings at far right), had my coffee in a thermos.....ready for some people watching!
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
647% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact