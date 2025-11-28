Sign up
Previous
Photo 2366
Temporarily Inconvenienced
We bought a new fridge/freezer in the last week, and this is SOME of the stuff that temporarily had to be stashed somewhere. All went well...
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
3
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4278
photos
114
followers
51
following
648% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th November 2025 2:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
home
change
groceries
Chrissie
ace
Looks like you have a very busy household!
November 28th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
It’s cold enough to store it on an outside porch or garage!
November 28th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
all went well is a good outcome !
November 28th, 2025
