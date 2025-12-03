Sign up
Previous
Photo 2370
No land in sight...
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st December 2025 11:13am
Tags
ship
,
ocean
,
lines
,
leading
,
perspective
,
cruise
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and pov with some great reflections.
December 9th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks so much!
December 9th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Excellent shot and POV
December 9th, 2025
