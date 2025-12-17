Previous
Tradition by ggshearron
Photo 2385

Tradition

17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
653% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful!!!
December 18th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful decoration and I love it with the snow.
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact