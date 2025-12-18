Sign up
Previous
Photo 2386
Winter morning at Heritage Park
Image from 2019
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
1
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
4307
photos
113
followers
51
following
653% complete
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
21st December 2019 8:17am
winter
,
barn
,
morning
,
park
,
pond
,
heritage
,
westerville
,
everal
Brian
ace
BOB Love the soft quality of light. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
December 19th, 2025
