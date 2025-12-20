Sign up
Photo 2388
Chicago 12.20.23
Was doing some shooting for a local mall today and did not get out to do my own. This is from our Chicago trip a couple of years ago.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
4309
photos
113
followers
51
following
654% complete
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th December 2023 5:05am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street
,
photography
,
chicago
,
lamps
gloria jones
ace
Great street shot
December 21st, 2025
