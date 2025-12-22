Previous
A busy shopping mall before Christmas by ggshearron
A busy shopping mall before Christmas

This is one of the images I made for a client (Polaris Fashion Place) here in Columbus, showing the busy holiday season shoppers, decorations, ect.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details

narayani ace
That’s a lot of Christmas trees!
December 23rd, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@narayani Oh honey.....there are MANY MORE!
December 23rd, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks festive and busy.
December 23rd, 2025  
