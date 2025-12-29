Previous
Two relatively happy guys wait..... by ggshearron
Photo 2397

Two relatively happy guys wait.....

And I wonder who they are waiting on.....because I walked by them twice in 40 minutes and they were still there!
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
656% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
lol a fun story telling pic
December 30th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
The wives :)
December 30th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Maybe their significant others were taking advantage of all the after Christmas sales.
December 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Lovely story image. They do look perfectly content.
December 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
lol...They look comfortable.
December 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact