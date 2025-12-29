Sign up
Previous
Photo 2397
Two relatively happy guys wait.....
And I wonder who they are waiting on.....because I walked by them twice in 40 minutes and they were still there!
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
5
3
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
20th December 2025 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
mall
,
men
,
guys
,
columbus
,
shoppers
,
polaris
Corinne C
ace
lol a fun story telling pic
December 30th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
The wives :)
December 30th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Maybe their significant others were taking advantage of all the after Christmas sales.
December 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Lovely story image. They do look perfectly content.
December 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
lol...They look comfortable.
December 30th, 2025
