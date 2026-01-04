Previous
What I look like today... by ggshearron
What I look like today...

Guys....they often don't care what they look like and this is a shot of me when I did not, earlier today. Eyebrows need smoothing out, mustache needs trimming, face needs to be less fat....whatever. It's me!
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
bkb in the city ace
Nice to see you
January 5th, 2026  
