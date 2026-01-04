Sign up
Previous
Photo 2401
What I look like today...
Guys....they often don't care what they look like and this is a shot of me when I did not, earlier today. Eyebrows need smoothing out, mustache needs trimming, face needs to be less fat....whatever. It's me!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
4329
photos
112
followers
51
following
657% complete
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2395
314
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th January 2026 8:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
black
,
self
,
portrait
,
american
,
eye
,
senior
,
selfie
,
african
,
contact
bkb in the city
ace
Nice to see you
January 5th, 2026
