Previous
Photo 2404
The magic of afternoon sun
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
3
4
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
12th November 2019 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sunset
,
winter
,
gardens
,
inniswood
Rick
ace
Cool capture. Not something that I want to be in. :-)
January 8th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Love that sunny background...great winter shot
January 8th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
The bench isn’t too inviting while sitting in snow, but the golden colors help. Beautiful capture.
January 8th, 2026
