Previous
Photo 2408
My favorite bakery on a winter morning
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
4
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4337
photos
112
followers
51
following
659% complete
View this month »
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
Latest from all albums
2402
2403
2404
404
2405
2406
2407
2408
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
9th April 2016 6:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
neon
KV
ace
Neat night shot.
January 13th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
January 13th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great night shot...the OPEN sign pops :)
January 13th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks so homey
January 13th, 2026
