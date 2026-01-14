Previous
Bracing against the cold by ggshearron
Bracing against the cold

Man walks in front of old firehouse under consideration for renovation in a part of town that is undergoing revitalization.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
gloria jones ace
That's a neat looking firehouse...great shot.
January 15th, 2026  
amyK ace
Great building and I like the included figure
January 15th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I hope they are able to repurpose that beautiful old brick building.
January 15th, 2026  
