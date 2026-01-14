Sign up
Previous
Photo 2410
Bracing against the cold
Man walks in front of old firehouse under consideration for renovation in a part of town that is undergoing revitalization.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
3
2
Glover Shearron, ...
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4340
photos
112
followers
51
following
660% complete
View this month »
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
Latest from all albums
404
2405
2406
2407
2408
405
2409
2410
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
1st January 2026 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
winter
,
photography
,
architecture
,
firehouse
gloria jones
That's a neat looking firehouse...great shot.
January 15th, 2026
amyK
Great building and I like the included figure
January 15th, 2026
Shutterbug
I hope they are able to repurpose that beautiful old brick building.
January 15th, 2026
