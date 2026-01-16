Sign up
Previous
Photo 2412
3 on Cooper Rd
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
3
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
4344
photos
112
followers
51
following
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th January 2025 1:26pm
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
birch
,
ohio
,
columbus
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Where is all your snow?
I started in 2012 as well and it is hard to believe!
January 17th, 2026
Rick
ace
Great capture.
January 17th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Nice, love sycamores.
January 17th, 2026
I started in 2012 as well and it is hard to believe!