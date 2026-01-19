Previous
Our Lincoln LeVeque tower in blue hour by ggshearron
Our Lincoln LeVeque tower in blue hour

uh......it was cold as HELL, at only 10 degrees then!
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

ggshearron
*lynn ace
beautiful clear shot
January 20th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
A fabulous crystal clear image and even better on black.
January 20th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@lynnz @stownsend thanks so much
January 20th, 2026  
