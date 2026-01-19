Sign up
Previous
Photo 2415
Our Lincoln LeVeque tower in blue hour
uh......it was cold as HELL, at only 10 degrees then!
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
3
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
Tags
blue
,
downtown
,
hour
,
ohio
,
lincoln
,
columbus
,
leveque
*lynn
ace
beautiful clear shot
January 20th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
A fabulous crystal clear image and even better on black.
January 20th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@lynnz
@stownsend
thanks so much
January 20th, 2026
