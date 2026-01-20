Sign up
Previous
Photo 2416
Focus.....cold will make you do that
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
2
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4348
photos
113
followers
51
following
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
farm
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
This certainly looks cold and makes you feel cold.
January 21st, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@skipt07
☺️☺️
January 21st, 2026
