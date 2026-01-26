Previous
Panorama off our back deck yesterday by ggshearron
Photo 2421

Panorama off our back deck yesterday

26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Lovely snowy scene.
January 26th, 2026  
carol white ace
Beautiful, but better to stay indoors. Fav 😊
January 26th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 26th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Superb panorama…Make me want to seat by a fire with a blanket and a good book ;).
January 26th, 2026  
Betsey ace
Gorgeous, very much the same here, less blown into the trees here.
January 26th, 2026  
Janis
Very pretty!! ❄️. We got about the same here in union county
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact