Previous
Photo 2423
Adirondack chairs on my deck
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
2
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
4355
photos
113
followers
52
following
663% complete
View this month »
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
25th January 2026 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
chairs
,
adirondack
Corinne
ace
That’s a lot !!!
January 29th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
That’s a lot of snow!
January 29th, 2026
