Previous
Photo 2428
the Pieta' by the renowned sculptor Ivan Mestrovoc'
Made of Carrara marble, housed in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
1
0
church
art
,
art
,
notre
,
dame
,
dame
narayani
ace
Beautiful image, sculpture and window.
February 3rd, 2026
