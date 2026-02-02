Previous
the Pieta' by the renowned sculptor Ivan Mestrovoc' by ggshearron
the Pieta' by the renowned sculptor Ivan Mestrovoc'

Made of Carrara marble, housed in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
narayani ace
Beautiful image, sculpture and window.
February 3rd, 2026  
