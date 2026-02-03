Sign up
Previous
Photo 2429
Licking County morning on the farm
Re-edit from 2022
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
9
8
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4361
photos
113
followers
52
following
665% complete
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
Views
10
Comments
9
Fav's
8
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
27th September 2020 4:29pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
b&w
,
morning
,
fence
,
clouds
,
farm
Chris Cook
ace
That’s a tasty black & white
February 4th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Great contrast
February 4th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Fantastic composition!
I had to do a double take when it dawned on me that there is no snow in this picture.
February 4th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@skipt07
hahaha! I had you thinkin', huh? Great!
February 4th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@cdcook48
@danette
yessss!!
February 4th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice in monochrome
February 4th, 2026
Teriyaki
looks great in black and white, love the leading fence!
February 4th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous composition, light
February 4th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love the comp and the way the building and fence are highlighted.
February 4th, 2026
I had to do a double take when it dawned on me that there is no snow in this picture.