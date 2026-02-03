Previous
Licking County morning on the farm by ggshearron
Licking County morning on the farm

Re-edit from 2022
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Chris Cook
That’s a tasty black & white
February 4th, 2026  
Danette Thompson
Great contrast
February 4th, 2026  
Skip Tribby
Fantastic composition!

I had to do a double take when it dawned on me that there is no snow in this picture.
February 4th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
@skipt07 hahaha! I had you thinkin', huh? Great!
February 4th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
@cdcook48 @danette yessss!!
February 4th, 2026  
Peter Dulis
Nice in monochrome
February 4th, 2026  
Teriyaki
looks great in black and white, love the leading fence!
February 4th, 2026  
gloria jones
Fabulous composition, light
February 4th, 2026  
Shutterbug
I love the comp and the way the building and fence are highlighted.
February 4th, 2026  
