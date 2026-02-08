Previous
A study of light by ggshearron
A study of light

The warm hues of sunset grace the landscape around a pond on a frigid winter day.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

ace
@ggshearron
Phil Howcroft ace
gorgeous light
February 8th, 2026  
narayani ace
The snow is so clean!
February 8th, 2026  
