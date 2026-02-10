Previous
Elephant twins celebrate winter by ggshearron
Elephant twins celebrate winter

10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
February 11th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
That’s rather odd. Is this at the zoo?
February 11th, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely light
February 11th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Lovely light!
February 11th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful golden light on the background trees' silhouettes
February 11th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@illinilass Nope, Goodale Park
February 11th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@seattlite @ankers70 @narayani @pdulis thanks for looking in
February 11th, 2026  
Brian ace
Enchanting
February 11th, 2026  
