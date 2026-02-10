Sign up
Photo 2436
Photo 2436
Elephant twins celebrate winter
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
8
3
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4373
photos
113
followers
52
following
667% complete
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2432
408
2433
317
409
2434
2435
2436
Views
10
Comments 8
8
Fav's 3
3
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th February 2025 5:30pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
silhouette
,
twins
,
pond
,
elephant
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
goodale
Peter Dulis
ace
pretty
February 11th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
That’s rather odd. Is this at the zoo?
February 11th, 2026
narayani
ace
Lovely light
February 11th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Lovely light!
February 11th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful golden light on the background trees' silhouettes
February 11th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@illinilass
Nope, Goodale Park
February 11th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@seattlite
@ankers70
@narayani
@pdulis
thanks for looking in
February 11th, 2026
Brian
ace
Enchanting
February 11th, 2026
