Previous
Photo 2445
....you're having a bad dream
Nice example of shallow depth of field. I shot this on the 15th and wouldn't you know it, the week's 52 frames challenge that started on the 16th is Shallow Depth of Field!!! Gotta find another one to shoot....
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
365: from 2019-2026
NIKON Z6_3
15th February 2026 12:31pm
street
,
photography
,
graffiti
,
shallow
,
dof
,
52frames
