Photo 2446
Some back-alley color on a dreary day
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
9
3
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4384
photos
115
followers
53
following
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Wow, it looks like a back alley art gallery. I bet you could spend some time there viewing the art. Is it all done by the same person or is it controlled as to who
does the art on what building?
February 21st, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
Oh, what fun this is. Are there hidden doors? Great find!
February 21st, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@skipt07
there is actually an intersection of this art, sponsored by the city, right in the downtown area. I go there about once a quarter, to see if there is anything new, and to have an additional look at shooting some of the things previously shot, but differerntly.
February 21st, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@stownsend
There are several doors included in the pieces, but they are locked down pretty well...☺️
February 21st, 2026
Rick
ace
Wow, someone is sure busy doing all of that painting. Great shot.
February 21st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat, colorful find and capture
February 21st, 2026
narayani
ace
Nice scene
February 21st, 2026
Diana
ace
A perfect title for this wonderful find and capture, I love it!
February 21st, 2026
eDorre
ace
Great colors
February 21st, 2026
