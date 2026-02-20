Previous
Some back-alley color on a dreary day by ggshearron
Photo 2446

Some back-alley color on a dreary day

20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
670% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Wow, it looks like a back alley art gallery. I bet you could spend some time there viewing the art. Is it all done by the same person or is it controlled as to who
does the art on what building?
February 21st, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
Oh, what fun this is. Are there hidden doors? Great find!
February 21st, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@skipt07 there is actually an intersection of this art, sponsored by the city, right in the downtown area. I go there about once a quarter, to see if there is anything new, and to have an additional look at shooting some of the things previously shot, but differerntly.
February 21st, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@stownsend There are several doors included in the pieces, but they are locked down pretty well...☺️
February 21st, 2026  
Rick ace
Wow, someone is sure busy doing all of that painting. Great shot.
February 21st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat, colorful find and capture
February 21st, 2026  
narayani ace
Nice scene
February 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
A perfect title for this wonderful find and capture, I love it!
February 21st, 2026  
eDorre ace
Great colors
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact