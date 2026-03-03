Previous
Open air atrium at Ohio State Univ. library by ggshearron
Photo 2457

Open air atrium at Ohio State Univ. library

3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
*lynn ace
cool shot ... nice composition getting all levels
March 4th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@lynnz (❁´◡`❁)
March 4th, 2026  
Rick ace
Cool architecture for the library. Great shot.
March 4th, 2026  
