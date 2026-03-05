Sign up
Previous
Photo 2459
Street art in Linden area
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
7
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4403
photos
114
followers
53
following
673% complete
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
28th February 2026 3:18pm
Tags
street
,
photography
,
graffiti
,
mural
,
art
,
ohio
,
columbus
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful mural. Lovely sign for the area.
March 6th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Even in the dreary days of winter, there is color to be found!
March 6th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Very cheerful
March 6th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@danette
😄Actually, it is not the most cheerful of areas, if you know what I mean...
March 6th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@shutterbug49
@skipt07
agreed
March 6th, 2026
Rick
ace
Looks like some nice artwork, regardless.
March 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat find and capture
March 6th, 2026
