Chaos! by ggshearron
Chaos!

I was not there at the time, but there was obviously a REALLY hot fire that consumed this truck cab....wow.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
Shutterbug ace
Yikes! I hope the driver got out safely.
March 9th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Hope he got out in time!
March 9th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Wow, I hope that the driver got out and wasn't hurt.
March 9th, 2026  
*lynn ace
wow, looks like something horrible happened
March 9th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
That looks bad. I like how you processed it
March 9th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
I should clarify...the situation looks bad, not the photo LOL
March 9th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Cool processing
March 9th, 2026  
