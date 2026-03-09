Previous
The Iconic Wyandotte building in downtown Columbus, completed in 1897 and considered the city's 1st skyscraper by ggshearron
The Iconic Wyandotte building in downtown Columbus, completed in 1897 and considered the city's 1st skyscraper

Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
