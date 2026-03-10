Previous
Rear of William Oxley Thompson statue looking out at The Oval on OSU campus. He was the 5th and longest-serving president of the university. by ggshearron
Photo 2464

10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Dorothy ace
A nice capture.
March 11th, 2026  
Barb ace
A pov probably not typically seen...
March 11th, 2026  
