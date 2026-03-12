Sign up
Previous
Photo 2466
Muscovy duck pair. Native to the American tropics, though domesticated versions are common in many parks across North America. Also, unlike many ducks, they rarely quack; instead, they make low hissing sounds.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
3
2
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4410
photos
114
followers
53
following
675% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
10th March 2012 10:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
duck
,
pair
Rick
ace
Nice capture. We've got them here in certain areas. Not my favorite duck.
March 13th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of these beautiful ducks.
March 13th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
March 13th, 2026
