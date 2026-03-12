Previous
Muscovy duck pair. Native to the American tropics, though domesticated versions are common in many parks across North America. Also, unlike many ducks, they rarely quack; instead, they make low hissing sounds. by ggshearron
Photo 2466

Muscovy duck pair. Native to the American tropics, though domesticated versions are common in many parks across North America. Also, unlike many ducks, they rarely quack; instead, they make low hissing sounds.

12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Nice capture. We've got them here in certain areas. Not my favorite duck.
March 13th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of these beautiful ducks.
March 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
March 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact