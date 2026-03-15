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Previous
Photo 2469
Roosevelt Coffee Stroll
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4413
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th March 2026 9:08am
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street
,
urban
,
circle
,
roosevelt
,
centered
Corinne
ace
So many things to look at ! Love your street scene from inside.
March 16th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Very interesting pov
March 16th, 2026
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