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Roosevelt Coffee Stroll by ggshearron
Photo 2469

Roosevelt Coffee Stroll

15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Corinne ace
So many things to look at ! Love your street scene from inside.
March 16th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Very interesting pov
March 16th, 2026  
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