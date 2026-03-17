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Equestrian Statue of George Washington by ggshearron
Photo 2471

Equestrian Statue of George Washington

Boston Public Gardens image from 2012
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Peter Dulis ace
Nice
March 18th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice statue
March 18th, 2026  
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