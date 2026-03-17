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Previous
Photo 2471
Equestrian Statue of George Washington
Boston Public Gardens image from 2012
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
15th October 2012 4:26pm
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boston
,
washington
,
art
,
statue
,
sculpture
,
george
,
equestrian
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
March 18th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice statue
March 18th, 2026
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