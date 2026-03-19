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Dessert for us and our dinner guests! by ggshearron
Photo 2473

Dessert for us and our dinner guests!

19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Jennifer Eurell ace
Very nicely presented.
March 21st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Yum
March 21st, 2026  
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