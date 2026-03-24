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The Millers-my friends for 53 years! by ggshearron
Photo 2478

The Millers-my friends for 53 years!

We have attended church, gotten married (me & my 1st wife) raised our kids, grieved the loss of my first wife and several friends, gotten married to current wife (me), done life together.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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It is always so special to have life friends like this.
March 27th, 2026  
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