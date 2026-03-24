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Previous
Photo 2478
The Millers-my friends for 53 years!
We have attended church, gotten married (me & my 1st wife) raised our kids, grieved the loss of my first wife and several friends, gotten married to current wife (me), done life together.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4423
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365: from 2019-2026
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th March 2026 4:14pm
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friends
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couple
Shutterbug
ace
It is always so special to have life friends like this.
March 27th, 2026
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