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Previous
Photo 2482
And the evening comes....Amen
Taken from my drivers seat this morning, at a stop light exiting the freeway. You always have to be ready...
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
4427
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Photo Details
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8
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4
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3
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
30th March 2026 7:07pm
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sunset
,
rays
,
heavenly
,
horizon
,
ethereal
narayani
ace
Wow!
March 31st, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@narayani
😊
March 31st, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
To God be the glory
March 31st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous sunrays
March 31st, 2026
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