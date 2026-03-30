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And the evening comes....Amen by ggshearron
Photo 2482

And the evening comes....Amen

Taken from my drivers seat this morning, at a stop light exiting the freeway. You always have to be ready...
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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narayani ace
Wow!
March 31st, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@narayani 😊
March 31st, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
To God be the glory
March 31st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous sunrays
March 31st, 2026  
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