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The walk and talk by ggshearron
Photo 2493

The walk and talk

I watched this guy for almost 15 minutes, walking back and forth, until I could finally get an unobstructed shot of him, right in between those two dark windows. Patience wins!
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Peter Dulis ace
nice in monochrome
April 14th, 2026  
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