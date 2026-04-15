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Heron hangin' out at the reservoir by ggshearron
Photo 2495

Heron hangin' out at the reservoir

15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Shutterbug ace
Nice one, Glover. Beautiful capture.
April 16th, 2026  
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