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The morning sun shines thru one of nature's works of art by ggshearron
Photo 2497

The morning sun shines thru one of nature's works of art

17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Joan ace
Beautiful light in this.
April 18th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
So right you are about one of nature’s works of art. Beautiful capture.
April 18th, 2026  
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