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Morning look-thru @ Franklin Park by ggshearron
Photo 2498

Morning look-thru @ Franklin Park

19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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KV ace
Beautiful cascades!
April 19th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@kvphoto thanks
April 19th, 2026  
Joan ace
What an idyllic scene!
April 19th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
So pretty. Lovely framing.
April 19th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
So beautiful!
April 19th, 2026  
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